Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,069 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.00. 801,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,467. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

