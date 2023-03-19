Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Financial Contrast

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) and The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and The Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A The Hanover Insurance Group 2.12% 7.98% 1.45%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hanover Insurance Group $5.47 billion 0.79 $116.00 million $3.21 37.87

This table compares Blue Capital Reinsurance and The Hanover Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blue Capital Reinsurance and The Hanover Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hanover Insurance Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $155.20, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.

