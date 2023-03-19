BRC (NYSE:BRCC) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Citigroup

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.08.

BRC Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE BRCC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. BRC has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at BRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

In related news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $401,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,806.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in BRC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,351,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,808 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRC by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of BRC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the third quarter worth about $6,131,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

