Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

