Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.8% of Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 75.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $630.97 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $597.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.