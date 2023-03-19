Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ BYFC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.76.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
