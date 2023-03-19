Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BYFC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 711,808 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.