Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Target Price at $206.75

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDRDY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €265.00 ($284.95) to €264.00 ($283.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €198.00 ($212.90) to €191.00 ($205.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

