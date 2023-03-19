Brokers Set Expectations for NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NEP opened at $62.01 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 565,457 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 499,979 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $35,044,000 after buying an additional 450,982 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

