BTIG Research Lowers Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Price Target to $6.00

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NASDAQ:PTRA opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. Proterra has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $286.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Proterra had a negative net margin of 76.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Proterra will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proterra news, CEO Gareth T. Joyce sold 22,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $112,895.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,779,912.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karina F. Padilla sold 9,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $46,625.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,164.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Proterra during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Proterra by 36.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Proterra during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Proterra by 21.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

