Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,084 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.23. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

