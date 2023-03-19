Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Invests $481,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.