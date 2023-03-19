Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $487.05 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

