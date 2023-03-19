Business Platform Tomato Coin Trading Down 23% This Week (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $843,601.00 worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Buying and Selling Business Platform Tomato Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

