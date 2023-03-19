Cairn Investment Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.87. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

