Cairn Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

