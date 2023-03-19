Cairn Investment Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Acuity Brands worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

NYSE AYI opened at $182.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $202.90.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

