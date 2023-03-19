Cairn Investment Group Inc. Invests $223,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

