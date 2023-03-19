Cairn Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,632 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.6% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST opened at $487.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $216.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.96 and its 200 day moving average is $491.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Recommended Stories

