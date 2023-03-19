Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAMT. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.
Camtek Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of CAMT opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Camtek has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $34.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Camtek Company Profile
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camtek (CAMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.