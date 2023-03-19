Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CAMT. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CAMT opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Camtek has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $34.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camtek Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.