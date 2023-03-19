Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.
Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance
NYSE CP opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79.
Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after acquiring an additional 793,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.