Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.79.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,907,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,128,897,000 after purchasing an additional 993,916 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,151,576,000 after acquiring an additional 793,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.