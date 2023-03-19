Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ENDTF opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.80. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.