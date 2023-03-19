Cardano Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion and $306.42 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.60 or 0.06551202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,591,462,142 coins and its circulating supply is 34,708,035,168 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.