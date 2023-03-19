Casper (CSPR) Hits Market Cap of $404.35 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $404.35 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,579,023,436 coins and its circulating supply is 10,836,353,616 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,577,016,170 with 10,834,475,095 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0372253 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $6,170,363.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

