Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.
Shares of FUN opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.45.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.
