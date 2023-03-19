Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 647 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 510.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,020 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,363,000.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS:DIVB opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $247.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

