Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.58. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

