Celo Dollar 24-Hour Volume Tops $562,999.82 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003593 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.75 million and $562,999.82 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,672,518 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

