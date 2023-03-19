Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James lifted their price target on Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Cemtrex Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of CETX opened at $7.97 on Thursday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.
