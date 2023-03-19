CFO4Life L.P. Invests $624,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Mplx by 0.7% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Mplx by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Mplx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Mplx by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Mplx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

