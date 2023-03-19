Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $67.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.04.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,126,000 after purchasing an additional 472,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.