Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.90–$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $335.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.53 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $57.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,294,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
