Citigroup Raises Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $2.50

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

OVID opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a current ratio of 18.79.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 319.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,721,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,327,029 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.