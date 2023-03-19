Citigroup Raises Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target to $2.50

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %
OVID opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 20.87 and a current ratio of 18.79.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
