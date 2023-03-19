City State Bank Buys 66,550 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

City State Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 643.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,550 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of City State Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. City State Bank owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 36,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 565,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,171. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

