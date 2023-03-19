City State Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

City State Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 466.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 184,807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after buying an additional 87,717 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 288,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after buying an additional 47,720 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VAW traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.59. The stock had a trading volume of 50,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,853. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.50. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.