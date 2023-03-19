City State Bank Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

City State Bank grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3,427.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after buying an additional 417,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,756,826 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.34.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

