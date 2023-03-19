City State Bank Invests $199,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

City State Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:META traded down $9.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.61. 50,141,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,073,796. The company has a market capitalization of $507.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

