City State Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

City State Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. City State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 343,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 233,881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

VB stock traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.17. The company had a trading volume of 946,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,922. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

