City State Bank Purchases 80 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,456,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,270. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.