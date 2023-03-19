Civic (CVC) Trading Up 25.8% This Week

Civic (CVC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market capitalization of $111.03 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00366229 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,346.51 or 0.26618788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

