Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.02. 27,351,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,774,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.39.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

