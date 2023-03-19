Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 2.1 %

CODA stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.

