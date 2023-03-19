Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 2.1 %
CODA stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coda Octopus Group (CODA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.