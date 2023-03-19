Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 3,363.94%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $36,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $961,096. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,811,000 after acquiring an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,481,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

