Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires Shares of 19,014 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $145.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

