Coho Partners Ltd. Has $12.05 Million Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 484,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $12,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.