Coho Partners Ltd. Has $211.36 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,277,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $211,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

MMC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average is $164.19. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

