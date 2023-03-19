Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 4,371 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker accounts for about 2.9% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 1.02% of J. M. Smucker worth $172,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $151.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.62 and its 200 day moving average is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

