Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Price Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

