Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.20. 9,106,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,939. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $75.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.