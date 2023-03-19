Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,006 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

In other news, Director Claire M. Gulmi acquired 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $921.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.30%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

