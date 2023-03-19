Compound (COMP) Price Hits $46.43

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $46.43 or 0.00168215 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $337.43 million and approximately $23.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.68856871 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $26,914,670.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

